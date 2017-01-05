Mobile
Michael Keaton reveals why he left Batman franchise

The actor didn’t like the script for 1995’s ‘Batman Forever’

Image Credit: AP
FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2016, file photo, actor Michael Keaton poses for photographers upon arrival at the world premiere of the film 'The Beatles, Eight Days a Week' in London. Keaton told The Hollywood Reporter’s “Awards Chatter” podcast released Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2016, that he left the Batman franchise because the script for the third film in the series “sucked” and “never was good.” (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)
Tabloid
 

Michael Keaton has revealed the reason behind his departure from the Batman franchise after two films.

Keaton starred as the superhero in 1989’s Batman and 1992’s Batman Returns. Both of those films were directed by Tim Burton. Joel Schumacher was hired to direct 1995’s Batman Forever, and Keaton decided to pass on starring in that film.

Keaton said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast that the script for the film “never was good.” He said he didn’t understand why Schumacher “wanted to do what he wanted to do” with the film, which was lighter in tone than the first two films.

Val Kilmer stepped in as the caped crusader.

Keaton is currently starring in The Founder, out now in the UAE, a biopic about fast food pioneer Ray Kroc. 

