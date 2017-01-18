Mobile
Meryl Streep, Seth Meyers to get LGBTQ honours

The February 11 gala will also honour the film, ‘Moonlight’

Image Credit: AP
Meryl Streep
Tabloid
 

Actress Meryl Streep, TV host Seth Meyers, and the Golden Globe-winning movie Moonlight will be honoured next month by the Human Rights Campaign, the LGBTQ civil rights organisation.

The award for Moonlight, a coming-of-age film about a black homosexual youth, will be accepted by Tarell Alvin McCraney, the author of the play on which the film is based.

Meyers, the host of Late Night with Seth Meyers on NBC, is being honoured at the February 11 gala for raising awareness about LGBTQ issues, including drawing attention to discriminatory legislation.

Streep, who gave an impassioned speech at the Golden Globes criticising President-elect Donald Trump for mocking a disabled reporter and calling for the defence of a free press, will be honoured for a career of advocating for LGBTQ equality. 

Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump
Meryl Streep
follow this tag on MGNMeryl Streep

