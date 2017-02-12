Meryl Streep gives it back to Donald Trump

Honoree Meryl Streep and filmmaker Ken Burnsspeak onstage during the 2017 Human RightsCampaign Greater New York Gala on Saturday.

Meryl Streep has responded to US President Donald Trump calling her “overrated”, following her speech at the Golden Globes last month.

“Yes, I’m the most overrated and over decorated actress,” the Oscar winner said.

The actress was speaking at the Human Rights Campaign’s 2017 Greater New York Gala Dinner on Saturday.

Assailing Trump as aggressive and thin-skinned and mounting a defence of LGBTQ freedoms, Streep argued that Trump’s election imperils gay rights, women’s rights, and other civil rights.

“If you think people got mad when they thought the government was coming after their guns, wait until they come and try to take away our happiness,” Streep said to a two-minute long standing ovation.

“We’re not going to go back to the bad old days of ignorance and oppression and hiding who we are.

“We owe it to the people who have died for our rights, and who have died before they even got their own,” he said.

Streep, who received the gay rights organisation’s Ally for Equality Award, said that critics of the new President have one thing to be grateful for.

“If we live through this precarious moment,” she said.

“If [Trump’s] catastrophic instinct to retaliate doesn’t lead us to nuclear winter, we will have much to thank our current leader for. He will have woken us up to how fragile freedom is,” she said.

At the Golden Globe Awards on January 8, Streep slammed Trump while accepting the Cecil B DeMille Award for outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment.

Trump later lashed out on Twitter, calling Streep an overrated actress.

At the Human Rights Campaign event, Streep reflected on gay and transgender teachers who helped foster her love of the arts and of theatre.

At one point, she broke into song to treat the audience at the New York City gala to a rendition of the Emma Lazarus sonnet that lies at the base of the statue of liberty, saying the words were taught to her by a transgender teacher during a field trip.

Streep closed her speech with a call to arms for the people who may feel dispossessed and upset over Trump’s election.

“We have the right to live our lives, with God or without, as we choose,” Streep said.

“There is a prohibition against the establishment of a state religion in our constitution, and we have the right to choose with whom we live, whom we love, and who and what gets to interfere with our bodies. As Americans, men, women, people, gay, straight, LGBTQ. All of us have the human right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.”