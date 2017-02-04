Matthew McConaughey says Hollywood should accept Trump

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Matthew McConaughey says Hollywood should accept Trump

The actor says the entertainment industry has no choice but to put aside political differences and ‘be constructive’

Image Credit: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP
US actor Matthew McConaughey poses for photographers upon arrival at the screening of the film 'Gold', in London, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
Tabloid
 

Matthew McConaughey has entered tricky political waters by appearing to endorse Donald Trump’s presidency, and suggesting that Hollywood needs to “embrace” it.

In an interview with the BBC’s Andrew Marr, McConaughey was asked by Marr if it was time “the cultural elite of America should give [Trump] a break”. McConaughey, in the UK to promote his new film, Gold, replied: “Well, they don’t have a choice now. He’s our president. And it’s very dynamic and as divisive of an inauguration and time we’ve ever had. At the same time, it’s time for us to embrace and shake hands with this fact and be constructive with him over the next four years.” McConaughey added: “Even those who most strongly disagree with his principles, or what he’s said and done. Which is another thing: we’ll see what he does compared to what he had said. No matter how much you disagreed along the way, it’s time to think about how constructive you can be, because he’s our president for the next four years - at least.”

McConaughey has tried to remain studiously apolitical as a public figure, preferring to instead channel his energies into the Just Keep Livin Foundation , which is “dedicated to empowering high-school students ... to lead active lives and make healthy choices for a better future”. However, both sides of the American political divide have seized on his comments, after Breitbart drew attention to them by calling them a “sobering message”.

More from Hollywood

tags from this story

Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom

filed under

GulfNewsLife&StyleCelebrityHollywood

tags

Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGN
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Hollywood

Perrie Edwards shows off new boyfriend

Life & Style Gallery

Pictures: Miss France crowned Miss Universe

Life & Style Videos

PlayMahira Khan on her Bollywood debut
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

New UAE entry visa system approved

New UAE entry visa system approved

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

UAE to adopt new entry visa system

UAE to adopt new entry visa system

Top recipient of UAE remittances revealed

Top recipient of UAE remittances revealed

Temperatures to rise after UAE's cold snap

Temperatures to rise after UAE's cold snap

World’s new 'longest' flight departs from Gulf

World’s new 'longest' flight departs from Gulf

4 accused of disposing of prostitute's body

4 accused of disposing of prostitute's body