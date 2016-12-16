Mobile
Martin Scorsese’s ‘Silence’ ready after 28 years

The filmmaker had been keen to make the film since first reading the Shusaku Endo novel of the same name in 1988, after the release of his film ‘The Last Temptation of Christ’

Image Credit: AFP
Director Martin Scorsese
Tabloid
 

After 28 years of false starts, director Martin Scorsese has finally brought a passion project about faith and religion to the big screen with Silence. Based on the acclaimed 1966 novel of the same name by late Japanese writer Shusaku Endo, the drama tells the story of two Portuguese Jesuit missionaries, played by Adam Driver and Andrew Garfield, who travel to Japan in the 17th century to search for their missing mentor, portrayed by Liam Neeson.

There, in an era when Christians were persecuted and tortured, the missionaries face a choice: they can save themselves and Japanese converts from death by crucifixion, burning and drowning but only if they renounce their religion.

“I think it’s a beautiful film, it’s incredibly thought-provoking. It’s one of those films you don’t just forget about when you leave the cinema,” Neeson told Reuters.

“Whether you’re religious or not it’s very, very questioning,” the actor added.

Scorsese, a staunch Catholic, had been keen to make the film since first reading the book in 1988 after the release of his film The Last Temptation of Christ. The Italian-American director has said he was struck by the questions the book raises over faith, doubt, weakness and God’s role in the face of human suffering. But getting the screenplay right alone took the Oscar-winning director 15 years, and finding funding proved difficult.

The drama, shot in Taiwan and playing for an unusually long two hours 45 minutes, will open in US movie theatres on December 23.

Driver and Garfield lost about 9kg for their roles, which Driver said helped put him in the mindset of his weary and frightened young priest.

“You’re playing a persecuted 17th century Jesuit priest. So it’s good to, I think, have a little struggle. Also you’re very tired and hungry, as are the characters,” said Driver.

Silence has already been screened at the Vatican, where Sorsese had a meeting with Pope Francis in November.

But despite strong reviews and Scorsese’s high profile in Hollywood as the man behind such films as Taxi Driver, Goodfellas and Raging Bull, his latest movie has gained little traction in the current Hollywood awards season.

Silence was snubbed by both the Golden Globes and the Screen Actors Guild this week, receiving no nominations for their 2017 awards. Scorsese will have to wait until January 24 to find out whether the movie is recognised when Oscar nominations are announced.

oscars

