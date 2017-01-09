Mobile
Mariah Carey quits social media

Decision follows singer’s disastrous performance at a New Year’s Eve event in New York

Image Credit: REUTERS
Mariah Carey
Tabloid
 

Singer Mariah Carey has quit social media indefinitely, days after her disastrous New Year’s Eve performance.

The 47-year-old singer spoke about her decision in an audio clip released on Sunday.

“I’m going to take a break from media moments, social media moments,” she said.

She added: “Although I am going to fulfil my professional obligations, this is an important time for me to finally take a moment for myself and to deal with my loved ones and to prepare for my upcoming tour in March… I can’t wait to sing for you again.”

The Hero hitmaker is scheduled to return to the stage for her US tour on March 15.

Carey was trashed on social media after she walked off the stage in Times Square in New York due to a technical issue during her performance. She said that her feelings are hurt “but I’m working through this and I’m truly grateful for my fans and my true friends who have been so supportive in this time.”

United States
