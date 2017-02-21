Mobile
Mariah Carey lands in Dubai, checks out the Burj Khalifa

The pop star headlines the second night of the Emirates Airline Dubai Jazz Festival on February 23

Tabloid
 

Pop star Mariah Carey, who landed in Dubai on Monday 13 years after her last visit, arrived in Down-town Dubai on Tuesday to check out the Burj Khalifa. The singer, who headlines the second night of the Emirates Airline Dubai Jazz Festival on February 23 (Thursday), was accompanied by her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka. The couple arrived in a red Bentley and walked to the foot of the Burj Khalifa where they happily posed for waiting photographers.

Carey, dressed in a Tom Ford jacket, told Gulf News tabloid! in an earlier interview that she was going to bring “the fun and glamour” to her Dubai show.

“I couldn’t be happier to be back in Dubai after all of these years,” she said. She last performed in the city in 2004.

The singer’s UAE hosts earlier told Gulf News tabloid! that she would spend an extra two days to ex-plore the Emirates.

“We are putting the finishing touches to a fun and cultural experience in the desert where Mariah and her party will visit the falcons, camels and spend time in the desert camp. We are also planning a visit to the Gold Souq should time permit. She is staying for three nights in total so our team is here to en-sure that aside from having enough rest and preparation for the Emirates Airline Dubai Jazz Festival, that she also has a memorable visit,” they said.

Don’t miss it!

Tickets to see Mariah Carey at the Emirates Airline Dubai Jazz Festival on February 23 start at Dh395 on ticketmaster.ae.

