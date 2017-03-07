Mobile
Margot Robbie to headline alternate Robin Hood tale ‘Marian’

The Suicide Squad star will play Maid Marian in a film that sees the character lead the resistance after her lover dies

Image Credit: Gulf News Archives
Margot Robbie
Tabloid
 

Margot Robbie is set to play Maid Marian in a new film that takes a revisionist look at Robin Hood folklore.

According to Deadline, the Suicide Squad and Wolf of Wall Street star will take on the lead in Marian, a script that was reportedly the centre of a heated bidding war.

It was ultimately picked up by Sony and producers Donald De Line and Amy Pascal.

The story will follow the character after her lover Robin Hood dies as the result of a conspiracy to conquer England.

She will then take up his place as leader of the resistance, taking her people into battle.

Since breaking out in The Wolf of Wall Street, Robbie has enjoyed a string of high-profile roles in The Legend of Tarzan, Focus and as Harley Quinn in last year’s DC hit Suicide Squad.

It’s a character she’ll be playing again in Gotham City Sirens, a film that united various female DC villains.

Robbie will next be seen in noir thriller Terminal, an A.A. Milne biopic and a Tonya Harding biopic I, Tonya.

Marian won’t be the only Robin Hood story to hit screens with Robin Hood: Origins currently in production.

Kingsman star Taron Egerton will take on the lead with Jamie Dornan, Jamie Foxx and Ben Mendelsohn in support.

