Macklemore slams Donald Trump in India

Rapper slams US President’s immigration order at Pune music festival

Image Credit: John Salangsang/Invision/AP
Macklemore
Tabloid
 

Grammy-winning hip hop artist Benjamin Hammond Haggerty, who goes by the stage name Macklemore, slammed US President Donald Trump for his executive order on immigration during his performance at the Vh1 Supersonic music festival in Pune.

“In India, I don’t know how things are at the moment but in America we have this person named Donald Trump who is dividing human beings. America is this beautiful melting pot of culture and diversity and people from all over the world. It is what makes America incredible, it’s what makes it interesting,” Macklemore, who was the headliner at one of the festival’s stages, said.

“America is a country of immigrants. My great grandparents migrated from Ireland. What he is trying to do right now is divide people by the good that they believe in. Divide people by invisible man-made lines. Divide people by who they choose to love.

“I believe that this division of human race is bigger than the division that we put on itself. I believe that we can pray to different gods, live in different places still have harmony and unity on this great Earth. I believe in love over hatred,” he added.

He also rapped a special song [Expletive] Donald Trump, which had the crowd cheering.

