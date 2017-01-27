Mobile
Ludacris releases free mobile word game

Slang N’ Friendz provides definitions of slang words and encourages users to suggest their own slang terminology

Image Credit: AFP
Recording artist Ludacris attends the premiere of Paramount Pictures' "xXx: Return Of Xander Cage" on January 19, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. / AFP / Angela Weiss
Tabloid
 

Christopher “Ludacris” Bridges, along with business partner Edwin Benton, on Thursday morning launched Slang N’ Friendz, a free mobile app in the vein of Words With Friends that allows users to play slang words not readily accepted by other word games, or even found in the dictionary. (Wut.)

A statement released by Slang N’ Friendz said development was inspired by the pair’s frustration with the limitations of traditional word games, which often disqualify commonly used language. The game provides definitions of slang words and encourages users to suggest their own slang terminology. (Standard words win points too.)

Users of Slang N’ Friendz can play against a friend, themselves or a random opponent (otherwise known as potentially future friendz).

“Our goal is to provide users with a fun, compelling and un-intimidating word game where they can be themselves, learn and represent where they come from. Our purpose is to connect people across the world and allow users to engage with someone they wouldn’t normally meet,” Benton said in a press release.

The Collins dictionary added 6,500 new words to its Official Scrabble Wordlist in May 2015, including “lolz” (13 points), “cakehole” (17 points) and “onesie” (six points.) In 2016, “cheeseball,” “yogalates” and “YOLO” made it into the Oxford English Dictionary. Slang N’ Friendz allows users to update acceptable usage in real-time, and play words they’re already using.

“In a time when so much of the world is divided, technology has the opportunity to bring us together. Slang N’ Friendz encourages users to connect, be friendly and identify what they have in common through language,” said Bridges.

Just one question: if “oxyphenbutazone,” is theoretically the highest scoring word in Scrabble, how many points does Slang N’ Friendz award for “on fleek?”

