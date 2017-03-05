Louis Tomlinson arrested after airport fight

Musician/actor Louis Tomlinson

One Direction singer Louis Tomlinson was arrested on Friday night after he allegedly dragged a photographer to the ground and then went after a woman taking mobile phone video at Los Angeles International Airport, authorities said.

Tomlinson, 25, was arrested on a charge of simple battery and released after posting bond of $20,000 (Dh73,441) early on Saturday morning, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Inmate Information Center.

Tomlinson was with a female companion when the altercation occurred at the Terminal 4 baggage claim around 8.25pm, LAX police said in a statement.

The singer pulled the photographer, causing him to fall backward and strike his head on the floor, witnesses told police.

Tomlinson also attempted to take a mobile phone away from a woman who was recording his companion, authorities said.

The singer grabbed the woman by the waist, causing her to also fall to the floor, police said. The woman was also struck in the eye during the incident.

Martin Singer, Tomlinson’s legal representative, issued the following statement: “The paparazzi provoked and caused the altercation that occurred with Louis at the airport this morning... While the altercation was going on with the paparazzi, three other individuals were attacking his girlfriend during this incident and he came to her defence.”

Radar Online posted video that claims to show the incident.

The photographer was taken to a hospital for treatment, and the woman taking the mobile phone video was treated at the scene, police said. Both filed citizen’s arrest statements.

Tomlinson has a scheduled March 29 court date.