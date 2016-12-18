Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

Leonardo DiCaprio says climate action is US’s ‘biggest economic opportunity’

Hollywood star and environmental activist was honoured with an award for his work as global citizen

Image Credit: Brad Barket/Invision/AP
Leonardo Dicaprio
Tabloid
 

Tackling climate change is the “biggest economic opportunity” in the history of the United States, no matter who holds political office, said Hollywood star and environmental activist Leonardo DiCaprio.

“There are a few, very prominent people that still deny the overwhelming conclusions of the world’s scientists that climate change is largely human-caused and needs immediate urgent attention,” he told a UN awards ceremony on Friday evening.

But “the truth” about climate change has spread like “wildfire”, he added.

DiCaprio’s comments, as he received a prize for his work as a global citizen, did not refer to US President-elect Donald Trump by name but were a thinly-veiled reference to his views and climate-sceptic cabinet members with oil industry ties.

Earlier this month, 42-year-old DiCaprio and the head of his foundation met with Trump and his team, reportedly arguing that support for renewable energy could create millions of jobs.

Trump has suggested climate change is a hoax and raised the possibility of withdrawing US support for a new global accord to reduce greenhouse gas emissions which most scientists believe are driving up sea-levels and more droughts and violent storms.

“In less than 100 years of our pollution-based prosperity, we humans have put our entire existence in jeopardy,” warned DiCaprio, who released his own documentary Before the Flood on the impacts of global warming two months ago.

DiCaprio, who won an Oscar this year for playing a fur trapper battling nature’s elements in The Revenant, said his documentary is the most viewed “in history ... (showing) just how much the world cares about the issue of climate change”.

But he said the battle to address it is far from over, calling on the world to implement the Paris Agreement on climate change, which came into effect in November, and to “go further”.

Environmental awakening

People everywhere are acting to curb the damage to humans, nature and wildlife from a warming planet, DiCaprio said — from putting a price on carbon emissions, to buying cleaner cars, eating less meat, and businesses vowing to be carbon-neutral.

“To those who may be discouraged by naysayers, let me remind you, the environmental awakening is all over the world and the progress we have made so far ... has always been because of people, not governments,” DiCaprio told the United Nations Correspondents Association event in downtown New York.

DiCaprio, who has worked closely with outgoing UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon on climate action, congratulated the UN chief for “elevating the significance of climate change to one of fundamental global sustainability and peace”.

Without Ban Ki-moon’s persistence, the world would never have made so much progress on climate change, culminating in the Paris Agreement sealed in December 2015, DiCaprio said.

Earlier on Friday, Ban Ki-moon said acting on climate change meant “jobs, growth, cleaner air and better health”, adding that leaders of top companies, governors and mayors understand this.

The Paris Agreement is “a precious achievement that we must support and nurture”, he told his final press conference at the United Nations. “There is no turning back,” he added.

More from Hollywood

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Leonardo DiCaprio
follow this tag on MGNLeonardo DiCaprio
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump
United Nations
follow this tag on MGNUnited Nations

filed under

GulfNewsLife&StyleCelebrityHollywood

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Leonardo DiCaprio
follow this tag on MGN
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGN
United Nations
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Hollywood

Wes Anderson’s next film to be canine animation

Life & Style Gallery

Stephanie Del Valle crowned Miss World

Life & Style Videos

PlayQuincy Jones: Music pulls people together
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

New Year holiday in UAE announced

New Year holiday in UAE announced

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Expats busted in Riyadh for compound party

Expats busted in Riyadh for compound party