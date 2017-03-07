Mobile
LeBron James: Real men cry

He was speaking on an episode of the Road Trippin’ podcast hosted by teammates Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye and reporter Allie Clifton

Image Credit: AP
In this Feb. 15, 2017 photo, Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James looks down during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers in Cleveland. James is showing his sensitive side by admitting he cries during some movies and apologizing to his wife for sometimes losing sight of his family's role in his quest for greatness. LeBron said "real men cry" on Sunday's episode of the Road Trippin' podcast hosted by teammates Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye and reporter Allie Clifton. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Tabloid
 

Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James is showing his sensitive side by admitting he cries during some movies and apologising to his wife for sometimes losing sight of his family’s role in his quest for greatness.

LeBron said “real men cry” on Sunday’s episode of the Road Trippin’ podcast hosted by teammates Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye and reporter Allie Clifton.

James said he cried watching The Lion King and an episode of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air when Will Smith’s father arrives to take part in his son’s life but then leaves. James says he never saw his own father.

The four-time MVP also discussed his obsession with greatness, saying he told his wife that “I’ve at times lost the fact of how important you are to this whole thing.” 

