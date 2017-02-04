Mobile
Kylie Monigue splits from fiance Joshua Sasse

Reports abound of him cheating on her with 34-year-old Spanish actress Marta Milans

Singer Kylie Minogue has broken her silence on split from Joshua Sasse.

The pop star reportedly broke off her engagement after cheating rumours emerged.

In a statement posted on her Instagram page, the 48-year-old pop star thanked her fans for all their support and confirmed she and Sasse are no longer engaged.

“Thank you for all your love and support throughout this recent chapter of my life,” she said.

“Thank you now for your love and understanding with the news that Josh and I have decided to go our separate ways. We wish only the best for each other as we venture towards new horizons.”

The duo met on the set of US TV show Galavant in 2015. They soon became a couple and got engaged just months later when he proposed on holiday.

Minogue is said to have kicked the 29-year-old actor out of their West London home.

She is believed to have asked him to leave because of his relationship with 34-year-old Spanish actress Marta Milans.

