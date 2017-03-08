Mobile
Kristen Stewart on why she spoke out about love life

The actress says that the idea was to spread acceptance

Image Credit: AFP
LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 07: Actress Kristen Stewart arrives at the Flux and Cinefamily Hosted Premiere of IFC Films PERSONAL SHOPPER at The Carondelet House on March 7, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images/AFP== FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==
Tabloid
 

Kristen Stewart used to fight like heck to keep her private life private, including her relationship with her Twilight co-star Robert Pattinson, but then she came to grips with her celebrity status.

In July, she revealed for the first time that she had an on-again, off-again girlfriend, followed most recently by her first hosting gig on Saturday Night Live, when she joked in a swipe at Republican President Donald Trump, “I’m, like, so gay, dude.”

The idea, Stewart said in reports on People and elsewhere, was to spread acceptance, adding to The Sunday Times of London: “Considering I had so many eyes on me, I suddenly realised [my private life] affects a greater number of people than just me. It was an opportunity to surrender a bit of what was mine, to make even one other person feel good about themselves.”

Coming out publicly, Stewart said, “just seemed important and topical.”

Stewart said during a recent round of interviews for her upcoming film Personal Shopper that there was another motive behind her Trump-focused riff last month on SNL: “We just wanted to make the monologue funny.”

