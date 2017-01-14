Mobile
Kim Kardashian Paris robbery: 6 more charged

All but one of the 10 suspects are men, including at least one previously known to police for robbery and money forgery

Image Credit: AP
Kim Kardashian
Tabloid
 

Hailing the “remarkable work” of French police, Paris prosecutors on Friday announced preliminary charges against six more suspects in the armed jewellery heist of Kim Kardashian West.

That brings the total number of people charged so far in the probe to 10. All but one of the suspects are men, including at least one previously known to police for robbery and money forgery.

Robbers are believed to have forced their way into the apartment where Kardashian West was staying during Paris Fashion Week in October. They allegedly tied up the reality TV star and stole more than $10 million (Dh36 million) worth of jewellery. Authorities are now looking at a possible inside job.

The preliminary charges filed on Friday against six suspects, ranging in age from 29 to 72, covered an array of alleged crimes. They included: armed robbery in an organised gang, kidnapping, criminal association, illegal possession of firearms — including a Kalashnikov rifle — and ammunition, use of forged papers and a fake identity, and complicity.

Preliminary charges — the first in the case — were also filed against four other people on Thursday.

Paris prosecutors have identified the 10 suspects only by their first names and surname initials and their dates of birth. Those charged Friday were:

-Aomar A., 60: faces preliminary charges of armed robbery in an organised gang, kidnapping, criminal association, illegal possession of ammunition, using a fake identify and false papers.

-Pierre B., 72: preliminary charges of armed robbery in an organised gang, kidnapping and criminal association.

-Didier D., 61: preliminary charges of armed robbery in an organised gang, kidnapping, criminal association and illegally possessing a Kalashnikov rifle.

-Francois D., 54: preliminary charges of armed robbery in an organised gang, kidnapping, criminal association and possession of false papers.

-Harminy A., 29: preliminary charges of armed robbery in an organised gang, kidnapping and criminal association.

-Christiane G., 70: The only woman among the 10 was handed preliminary charges of complicity in armed robbery and kidnapping, criminal association and the illegal possession of ammunition.

On Thursday, Kardashian West’s sister, Khloe Kardashian, welcomed the filing of charges as a “kind of closure” and denounced the robbery as “a disgusting act.”

Rich or poor, nobody deserves “anything to be taken from them,” she said.

