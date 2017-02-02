Mobile
Kim Kardashian interviewed by French judge

The judge was in New York to take testimony from the reality TV star about last year’s Paris robbery

Image Credit: AP
In this photo taken Monday, Nov. 24, 2014, Kim Kardashian poses for photographers on her arrival at Toko restaurant, Vida Downtown in Dubai. (AP Photo/Chito Pachica)
Tabloid
 

The French judge in charge of the investigation into Kim Kardashian’s armed robbery last year in Paris was in New York on Wednesday to interview the US. TV reality star in the case, a source close to the matter said.

The judge was expected in particular to show Kardashian pictures of the suspected thieves to try to confirm their identities. US celebrity news website TMZ first reported the judge was in New York to take testimony from her.

In the early hours of October 3, thieves wearing balaclavas and fake police jackets burst into the luxury property in central Paris where Kardashian, who is married to US rap star Kanye West, was sleeping.

They tied her up at gunpoint before making off on bicycles with her engagement ring and other jewels worth 9 million euros/s ($9.67 million), authorities said at the time.

Paris prosecutors have placed 10 people under formal instigation on suspicion they were involved in the robbery.

