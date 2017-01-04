Mobile
Kim Kardashian back on social media

She posted a photograph of herself with rapper husband Kanye West and their two children

Image Credit: Supplied
Tabloid
 

Following months of silence, reality television star Kim Kardashian reemerged on social media on Tuesday, posting a photograph of herself with rapper husband Kanye West and their two children.

Kardashian, who has 49.3 million followers on Twitter and 89.6 million on Instagram, also posted a home video of her family that will likely put to rest rumours of a divorce.

She and West, 39, are shown lovingly embracing in the two-and-a-half-minute clip that also features intimate moments with their two children — North and Saint.

The family picture posted on Twitter had a caption that simply read “family.”

The 36-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, who also changed her profile picture on Twitter and Instagram on Tuesday, had not been heard from on social media since October, when she was robbed at gunpoint in Paris.

Her rap superstar husband, meanwhile, reportedly suffered a breakdown in November that landed him in hospital and forced the cancellation of his tour.

Celebrity website TMZ said the couple had returned to Los Angeles from Oklahoma on Tuesday after visiting his mother’s grave site.

