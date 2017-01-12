Mobile
Kim Kardashian and Scott Disick take Dubai

Reality stars are in town for two separate events over the weekend

Image Credit:
Tabloid
 

Kim Kardashian West is making her first public appearance since the shocking October Paris robbery last year at a Dubai event, and she’s got a wing man in Scott Disick.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars are in the city on the same day, Friday, but at two separate events: Kardashian West for a make-up masterclass, and Disick for the opening of an American brasserie. Interestingly, both their events were originally scheduled for last year but postponed.

“On our way to Dubai,” Kardashian West posted on social media on Wednesday, with a photo of herself with Disick, the father of her sister’s children. Kardashian West’s event is with her make-up artist Mario Dedivanovic at MusicHall, while Disick’s is at the Sugar Factory branch in Dubai Festival City.

On Wednesday, French investigators released a chauffeur and two other people, after a round of arrests this week, in their probe into the robbery of more than $10 million (Dh36 million) worth of jewellery from the Kardashian West’s Paris apartment in October.

The driver’s brother and 13 others, including two women, remained in custody on Wednesday night, according to the Paris prosecutor’s office.

Authorities are focusing on the possibility that the robbery was an inside job.

The Paris prosecutor’s office said chauffeur Michael Madar, 40, was among three people released overnight, including a woman. Madar is believed to have driven the star on the night of the robbery.

Madar and his brother, Gary Madar, 27, work for the same car service company and were among those arrested on Monday.

The younger Madar and four other people still in custody are suspected of a direct role in the robbery, the office said. Investigators have also found the DNA of one suspect, Aomar Ait Khedache, a 60-year-old Algeria-born French citizen, at the scene, it added.

The suspects arrested on Monday ranged in age from 23 to 72 and included several people known for prior robberies and other crimes, according to a police document seen by The Associated Press.

A French investigating judge may travel to the United States to speak with Kardashian West.

The jewels have not been recovered. In neighboring Belgium, the Antwerp prosecutor’s office would not comment Wednesday on reports that the stolen goods might have been smuggled to Antwerp, a major jewel trading centre.

Thieves are believed to have forced their way into the private apartment where Kardashian West was staying during Paris Fashion Week, tied her up and stole the jewellery.

Kardashian West has not commented publicly since Monday’s arrests.

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Kim Kardashian
follow this tag on MGNKim Kardashian
Algeria
follow this tag on MGNAlgeria

