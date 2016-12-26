Mobile
Kim and Kanye deny there’s trouble in their marriage

Reports are afloat that the reality star ordered the singer to stay away from Kris Jenner’s annual Christmas Eve party

Image Credit: REUTERS
Kanye West and his wife, reality television star Kim Kardashian, arrive for the TIME 100 Gala in New York April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Tabloid
 

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West has denied new claims that her marriage to rapper Kanye West is over.

The reality star faced speculation that her marriage is on the rocks once again, amid reports she ordered him to stay away from her mother Kris Jenner’s annual Christmas Eve party as she partied with her sisters without her wedding ring, reports dailymail.co.uk.

A spokesperson for Kardashian West denied the report, saying, “The story is false. Kanye was at the party.”

A source had claimed to The Sun newspaper that “she refused to let him come to her family’s annual party on Christmas Eve despite the fact they have always attended as a couple. He went to watch a film with friends instead while she celebrated with her sisters”.

“On Friday they took North to see The Nutcracker but they barely spoke or interacted inside. The tensions were visible. Neither of them are in a happy place right now,” the source added.

The claims come after the couple was spotted together earlier on Christmas Eve at the Los Angeles Ballet Company’s performance of The Nutcracker. The pair were in good spirits as their daughter North was introduced to the dancers.

