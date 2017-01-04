Khloe on Kim Kardashian: ‘Time does heal’

Reality TV personality Khloe Kardashian says her sister Kim Kardashian West had to “redefine her priorities” since she was robbed at gunpoint.

The younger Kardashian sibling believes the robbery episode, which happened in Paris last year, has had a profound effect on her sister.

“It’s been an incredible year for growth but a really hectic year for my family. Overall, I want everyone in my family to have a happy and healthy year. I break down what I’m wishing for each of them for 2017,” Kardashian posted.

“I think with everything that has happened in Kim’s life this year, she really had to redefine her priorities. Time does heal and I think she’s in a much better place now. So I just want her to focus on her family and her own happiness this year,” she added.

The 32-year-old also wrote a number of New Year’s resolutions for her other sisters, including Kourtney, who she hopes will take on an interior design project in the next 12 months.

“I love the state that Kourt is in right now. Sometimes women can lose their sense of identity because life tends to be all about the kids. But I love that Kourt finds time for herself too.

“I would also love for Kourt to take on a project that’s all her own. She’s so talented, so I think it would be great for her to do something related to interior design or another one of her hobbies,” she posted.