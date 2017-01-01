Keke Palmer has been a victim of sexual abuse

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Keke Palmer has been a victim of sexual abuse

The actress tells all in her memoir ‘I Don’t Belong to You: Quiet the Noise and Find Your Voice’

Image Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
FILE - This Feb. 1, 2013 file photo shows Keke Palmer at the 44th Annual NAACP Image Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. Palmer will be stepping into the title role in “Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella" starting Sept. 9 at the Broadway Theatre. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
Tabloid
 

Actress Keke Palmer has revealed that she was a victim of sexual abuse.

She shares her story in a memoir called I Don’t Belong to You: Quiet the Noise and Find Your Voice.

Palmer made the revelation during a Facebook live chat with her fans earlier this week.

“I decided to write a book because I felt like so much of my life was similar to others. So many people watch my career and sit back and think they can’t do the things I can do because they think I came from a privileged lifestyle,” said Palmer.

“I’m trying to let you all know immediately, I’ve been through some [expletive]. Some real [expletive], you all. I didn’t come from glitter and glow.

“People really thought I was born into this industry. They felt like it was handed to me. But that was the gag, and that’s the gag that my family, we all have. At the end of the day, it wasn’t handed to me,” she added.

Palmer talked about how it was hard for her to survive in showbiz.

“At the end of the day, the cards were against me. At the end of the day, I did grow up on Section 8. At the end of the day, I have experienced abuse, sexual abuse. I have experienced turmoil in my family. We have a strong bond but we’ve been through some [expletive],” she said.

More from Hollywood

tags from this story

Facebook
follow this tag on MGNFacebook

filed under

GulfNewsLife&StyleCelebrityHollywood

tags

Facebook
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Hollywood

‘Birth of a Nation’ fuels art vs artist debate

Life & Style Gallery

In pictures: Coldplay rocks NYE concert

Life & Style Videos

PlayQuincy Jones: Music pulls people together
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

Look: How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

Look: How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

Parents, schools fight over unpaid fees

Parents, schools fight over unpaid fees

UAE welcomes first babies born in 2017

UAE welcomes first babies born in 2017

Bahrain lists its 10 most wanted men

Bahrain lists its 10 most wanted men

How Dubai ensured success of NYE events

How Dubai ensured success of NYE events

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays