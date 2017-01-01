Keke Palmer has been a victim of sexual abuse

FILE - This Feb. 1, 2013 file photo shows Keke Palmer at the 44th Annual NAACP Image Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. Palmer will be stepping into the title role in “Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella" starting Sept. 9 at the Broadway Theatre. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

Actress Keke Palmer has revealed that she was a victim of sexual abuse.

She shares her story in a memoir called I Don’t Belong to You: Quiet the Noise and Find Your Voice.

Palmer made the revelation during a Facebook live chat with her fans earlier this week.

“I decided to write a book because I felt like so much of my life was similar to others. So many people watch my career and sit back and think they can’t do the things I can do because they think I came from a privileged lifestyle,” said Palmer.

“I’m trying to let you all know immediately, I’ve been through some [expletive]. Some real [expletive], you all. I didn’t come from glitter and glow.

“People really thought I was born into this industry. They felt like it was handed to me. But that was the gag, and that’s the gag that my family, we all have. At the end of the day, it wasn’t handed to me,” she added.

Palmer talked about how it was hard for her to survive in showbiz.

“At the end of the day, the cards were against me. At the end of the day, I did grow up on Section 8. At the end of the day, I have experienced abuse, sexual abuse. I have experienced turmoil in my family. We have a strong bond but we’ve been through some [expletive],” she said.