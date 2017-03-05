Kate Moss’ computer hacked, nude photos stolen

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Kate Moss’ computer hacked, nude photos stolen

The images were part of a set of photos the supermodel posed for on her wedding day in 2011

Image Credit: AP
Kate Moss
Tabloid
 

Supermodel Kate Moss’s nude photos have been stolen.

The images were part of a set of photos Moss posed for on her wedding day in 2011. They show her in the buff, getting ready for her big day. They were among dozens of private images she commissioned to celebrate getting married to rocker Jamie Hince, from whom she has since split.

The images are thought to have been hacked from her computer. It is believed they are now being shared among people on their phones.

It comes just four months after private images from the star’s 2016 birthday celebrations were leaked online.

A source said: “Kate will be fuming about this. Even though she has now split from Jamie, this set of photos is still really close to her heart and they are very, very private.

“Kate is obviously no stranger to getting her clothes off for photo-shoots, but these images were different. Some were meant only to been seen by Jamie, and the rest were for close family and friends and have never been released.

“It’s disgusting hackers can get away with this for the second time in four months. She is now looking into ways of increasing her online security.”

Photographers Terry Richardson and Mario Testino reportedly captured the photos.

Moss allowed Testino to release some of the official images from her wedding. And Richardson posted authorised images of the model in bed during the celebrations.

But the set that has been hacked and leaked were commissioned strictly for private use.

More from Hollywood

filed under

GulfNewsLife&StyleCelebrityHollywood

Also In Hollywood

Emma: Revealing photo does not betray feminism

Life & Style Gallery

Sonam, Anushka and Alia in Bollywood celebwatch

Life & Style Videos

PlayWatch: Katrina Kaif in Splash and Jagga Jasoos
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Emirates ID now an insurance card

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

British daredevil detained in Dubai

British daredevil detained in Dubai

Emirati fishing boat attacked in UAE waters

Emirati fishing boat attacked in UAE waters

Kerala nuns on the run in sex abuse case

Kerala nuns on the run in sex abuse case

Airline supervisor fired for sleeping on the job

Airline supervisor fired for sleeping on the job

Cooling operations on at Lamcy Plaza

Cooling operations on at Lamcy Plaza