Kate Mara and Jamie Bell are engaged

Kate Mara and Jamie Bell

The news is “Fantastic.”

A spokeswoman for Kate Mara confirmed on Monday that the actress and her Fantastic Four co-star Jamie Bell are engaged.

The 33-year-old Mara has also appeared in such films as Brokeback Mountain and The Martian and in the Netflix series House of Cards. The 30-year-old Bell is known for such movies as The Adventures of Tintin and Snowpiercer. The actors have been dating since 2015, the year Fantastic Four came out.

Bell was previously married to actress Evan Rachel Wood.