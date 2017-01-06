Mobile
Joshua Henry leads ‘Hamilton’ tour in San Francisco

Tony Award-nominee plays Aaron Burr in the play

Image Credit: AP
Joshua Henry attends the Tony Awards Meet the Nominees Press Reception in New York, Wednesday, May 4, 2011. (AP Photo/Charles Sykes)
Tabloid
 

Tony Award-nominee Joshua Henry, who has been playing Aaron Burr in the Chicago production of Hamilton, will take his character on the road in the show’s first national tour.

Henry will play Burr alongside Michael Luwoye’s Alexander Hamilton and Rory O’Malley’s King George III when the tour starts in San Francisco this March. The tour then goes to Los Angeles.

Luwoye has been an alternate Alexander Hamilton on Broadway, and O’Malley, Tony-nominated for his work in The Book of Mormon, will reprise his work at King George, which he plays on Broadway through January 15.

The trio will be joined by Solea Pfeiffer as Eliza Hamilton, Emmy Raver-Lampman as Angelia Schuyler, Isaiah Johnson as George Washington and Jordan Donica as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson.

