Johnny Depp, Amber Heard divorce finalised

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Johnny Depp, Amber Heard divorce finalised

The judgement splits up several assets, including cars and property; Amber keeps the dogs

Image Credit: REUTERS
FILE PHOTO -- Cast member Amber Heard and husband Johnny Depp pose during the premiere of the film "The Danish Girl," in Los Angeles, California November 21, 2015. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian/File Photo
Tabloid
 

A judge ended Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s marriage on Friday after months of bickering over the final terms of their break-up.

The judgement keeps in place many of the key terms the actors agreed to in August, when they announced a settlement in their divorce a day before a restraining order hearing that would have focused on Heard’s allegations that Depp was physically abusive toward her.

Their agreement called for Depp to pay Heard $7 million (Dh25 million), which she has pledged to a pair of charities. Attorneys for the actors have squabbled over whether Depp can make the payments directly to the charities and other details of the final judgement.

“We are all pleased to put this unpleasant chapter in Mr. Depp and his family’s lives behind them,” his attorney Laura Wasser wrote in a statement. “Having his request for entry of the dissolution judgement granted today made it a particularly lucky Friday the 13th.”

The couple has no children together, but Heard will keep their dogs, Pistol and Boo, and a horse named Arrow.

The judgement splits up several other assets, including cars and property. Neither actor will receive spousal support, and a confidentiality provision calls for them to refrain from discussing their relationship in interviews or on social media.

The actors signed the judgement in December, which led Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Carl H. Moor to state at the outset of a hearing Friday, “I’m scratching my head a little bit about why we’re all here.”

He received assurances from lawyers that there was no dispute over the terms of the judgement, and Heard’s lawyer Pierce O’Donnell said the actress wanted the case to end immediately.

“My client would be very happy to move on with her life,” O’Donnell said.

The judgement ends a marriage that lasted less than two years. The pair met on the set of the 2011 film The Rum Diary and married in February 2015, but separated in May 2016.

Depp denied he physically abused Heard. Police officers who responded to their apartment in May after a fight between the couple said they found no evidence of a crime.

“Our relationship was intensely passionate and at times volatile, but always bound by love,” the actors said in a joint statement released after Heard dismissed her restraining order petition. “Neither party has made false accusations for financial gain. There was never any intent of physical or emotional harm.”

More from Hollywood

filed under

GulfNewsLife&StyleCelebrityHollywood
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

At least 32 dead after plane hits village

At least 32 dead after plane hits village

Manholes being used as warehouses found

Manholes being used as warehouses found

Sharjah opens new Dh400 million jail

Sharjah opens new Dh400 million jail

Mum reunited with abused baby in Saudi Arabia

Mum reunited with abused baby in Saudi Arabia

Revealed: 2017 finance job salaries

Revealed: 2017 finance job salaries

Businessman donates Dh370m to charity

Businessman donates Dh370m to charity