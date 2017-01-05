John Hodgman is writing another book

John Hodgman attends the 20th Annual Webby Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on Monday, May 16, 2016, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)

John Hodgman is tired of just making stuff up.

The author, actor and comedian has a deal with Viking for a book called Vacationland, in which he writes of his physical journey to the coast of Maine and his spiritual journey of living through middle age. Viking said on Wednesday that Vacationland will be released this autumn.

Hodgman, 45, is known for such skewed compilations of fake facts as The Areas of My Expertise and More Information Than You Require. True facts about his life include numerous radio programmes and podcasts, appearances on The Daily Show with Jon Stewart and roles in such films as Coraline and Pitch Perfect 2.