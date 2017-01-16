Jeff Goldblum to be father again at 64

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Jeff Goldblum to be father again at 64

Actor’s wife Emilie Livingston confirmed the news on Instagram

Image Credit: Judy Eddy/WENN.com
CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards at Caesars Palace Resort and CasinoFeaturing: Jeff GoldblumWhere: Las Vegas, Nevada, United StatesWhen: 15 Apr 2016Credit: Judy Eddy/WENN.com
Tabloid
 

Actor Jeff Goldblum, 64, is going to be a father for the second time, his wife Emilie Livingston has confirmed.

Livingston, 33, broke the news on Instagram on Saturday, sharing a picture of herself posing on top of a barrel, People magazine reported.

“Round and round we go! I’m 15 weeks pregnant in this shot and I’m so excited for our newest addition to the Goldblum family, arriving early April,” she wrote, adding the hashtags #growingfamily and #love.

The couple are already parents to son Charlie Ocean, who is now 17 months old.

Goldblum recently wrapped up production on Thor: Ragnarok, where he will be playing Grandmaster. The film, which also stars Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston, will release in November.

More from Hollywood

filed under

GulfNewsLife&StyleCelebrityHollywood
microsoft

Also In Hollywood

Ava DuVernay talks with Winfrey about Trump

Life & Style Gallery

Miss Universe contestants stand out in swimwear

Life & Style Videos

PlayWatch: Musical CATS comes to Dubai
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Manholes being used as warehouses found

Manholes being used as warehouses found

Sharjah opens new Dh400 million jail

Sharjah opens new Dh400 million jail

Grace period for health insurance to end soon

Grace period for health insurance to end soon