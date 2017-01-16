Jeff Goldblum to be father again at 64

CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards at Caesars Palace Resort and CasinoFeaturing: Jeff GoldblumWhere: Las Vegas, Nevada, United StatesWhen: 15 Apr 2016Credit: Judy Eddy/WENN.com

Actor Jeff Goldblum, 64, is going to be a father for the second time, his wife Emilie Livingston has confirmed.

Livingston, 33, broke the news on Instagram on Saturday, sharing a picture of herself posing on top of a barrel, People magazine reported.

“Round and round we go! I’m 15 weeks pregnant in this shot and I’m so excited for our newest addition to the Goldblum family, arriving early April,” she wrote, adding the hashtags #growingfamily and #love.

The couple are already parents to son Charlie Ocean, who is now 17 months old.

Goldblum recently wrapped up production on Thor: Ragnarok, where he will be playing Grandmaster. The film, which also stars Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston, will release in November.