Jeff Bridges cements place at Hollywood’s TCL Chinese Theatre

The 67-year-old actor was called royalty by his peers during the ceremony

Image Credit: AP
Jeff Bridges
Tabloid
 

Oscar-winning actor Jeff Bridges was described as “royalty” by his peers on Friday as he sunk his hands and feet into the cement at Hollywood’s TCL Chinese Theatre.

The 67-year-old actor, who has been nominated for a Golden Globe this year for Hell or High Water, was surrounded by fellow actors and industry heavyweights including Sharon Stone and Chris Pine during the ceremony.

“He is a pillar. He is a backbone. He may as well be royalty,” said Pine as he introduced the veteran actor. “Even within the business, actors are fangirling over Jeff Bridges all the time, including myself.”

Pine added that Bridges, who won an Oscar in 2010 for his performance in Crazy Heart, just “breathes love.”

“He has a heart miles and miles wide. His bandwidth for love, compassion and positivity is something to really behold,” Pine said.

Bridges, dressed in a suit and tie, recalled coming to the iconic theatre as a kid and joked that his brother Beau had told him to “bliss out” and enjoy the imprint ceremony.

The actor has been a Hollywood leading man since the 1970s and is notably known for playing Jeff “The Dude” Lebowski in the 1998 Coen Brothers cult comedy classic The Big Lebowski.

filed under

GulfNewsLife&StyleCelebrityHollywood
oscars

