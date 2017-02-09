Jake Gyllenhaal reopens Broadway theatre

Annaleigh Ashford, left, and Jake Gyllenhaal participate in Broadway's "Sunday in the Park with George" media day and Hudson Theatre grand re-opening ceremony on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Broadway has welcomed back an old theatre with a ribbon-cutting ceremony led by Jake Gyllenhaal.

The Brokeback Mountain and Nightcrawler star was on hand on Wednesday to reopen the Hudson Theatre with Sunday in the Park with George, the venue’s first theatrical production in nearly 50 years.

“I can’t stress enough how important it is to have joy in this world and that’s what this space is and that’s what this show is all about. It’s all about love and joy, so I hope people will come and experience that with us.”

Opened in 1903 — a week before the New Amsterdam Theatre — the Hudson becomes both Broadway’s oldest theatre and its newest. It’s the first new Broadway theatre in almost 20 years and becomes the 41st such venue.