Jackie Chan found dancing for ‘Kung Fu Yoga’ tough

For a martial arts legend like Jackie Chan who has made a career out of executing death-defying stunts, Bollywood dancing didn’t come easy.

In his latest action-comedy Kung Fu Yoga, out in the UAE cinemas now, the prolific Hong Kong native plays an archeologist who embarks on a dangerous mission to find a treasure embedded in India.

“At first, learning Bollywood-style dancing was very difficult for me, but then the dance instructor related the movements to daily activities, such as changing light bulbs, hitting the ground, etc. So it became easier to remember the moves,” said Chan in an exclusive interview with Gulf News tabloid! over email.

“Though I still do not know how to move my neck properly…Stunts is what I do best,” said Chan, who has more than 200 films under his karate belt.

But his co-actor Sonu Sood, who plays the dapper villain in director Stanley Tong’s film, feels that the hero is being modest.

“Jackie rehearsed for hours for the Bollywood dances. In Beijing, I remember him telling me: ‘I can’t dance’, and my response was that people would love to see you do that. And then when he wore Jodhpuris, he just loved it,” said Sood. This actor was his ally when Chan came to India to promote the film recently.

Though Kung Fu Yoga has received mixed reviews and came under fire for peddling Indian stereotypes, it’s doing robust box-office business in the UAE, with 68,352 admissions during its opening weekend. Perhaps, the slick car-chase scenes that were filmed in Dubai, has something to do with that.

Excerpts from our interview with Chan on his career, his ultimate goal, Bollywood and more …

How was your experience of filming in Dubai for Kung Fu Yoga?

Dubai really amazed me. I knew that UAE is a rich country, but I didn’t imagine it is so rich. I enjoyed the shooting in Dubai very much. The local government cordoned off streets for us to shoot the car chase scenes, and the royal family even lent us their luxury cars and a lion. This official support proved essential to the making of this movie and I was deeply moved.

How was the scene of filming with a lion as a passenger in Kung Fu Yoga in Dubai and will you return to the UAE for your next films?

The lion was lent by [someone from the] royal family, it is her personal pet. In most of the scenes, the lion was filmed separately, but we had some moments together in the car.

Though the lion is well trained, it was still very scary to shoot with it. On the possibility of returning to UAE for future films, well, if there is good script, I will be sure to come back.

You were in India recently to promote Kung Fu Yoga. How has the country and its people treated you?

I was surrounded by crowds everywhere I went. I was overwhelmed. Indian movie fans are very passionate. I like meeting different people. We recorded the Kapil Sharma Show during the promotion visit also; it was such an interesting experience.

You are known to do your own stunts. What goes through your mind when you execute death-defying action scenes?

I just concentrate and try my best. All I had in my mind was fighting techniques, how to choreograph the action sequences, and how to do the dangerous stunts.

You are one the most recognisable faces in the world. Do you ever analyse your own success and your long-enduring charm?

It’s all thanks to my supporters all over the world. I work hard on my movies and I strive to achieve my dreams. I don’t like to repeat myself and I always like to try something new. These are the reasons for my success. For everybody it is the same. If one can work hard and persist in achieving one’s dream, recognition will come.

What advice would you have given to your 18-year-old self about life and show business?

Perhaps not me at exactly 18-years-old, but to my younger self in general. After Drunken Master, I found that I was an influence on many young people. They followed me in drinking and fighting, which isn’t good. That’s why I did Drunken Master 2 to correct my mistake. From that moment onwards, I knew that I have to be careful with the messages that I deliver to my audience. Then I started to do charity work around the world. I hope through my charity projects I can influence the younger generation to love our world and preserve the environment.

Which has been your most memorable filming experience to date and why?

I shot over a hundred films and there are too many memorable filming experiences, so I can’t really name one here. For example, in Police Story, when I jumped down from the shopping mall Christmas decoration; or Project when I fell down from the clock tower; or Police, when I hung on the helicopter… All the stunts I designed were difficult.

Do you regret any career and life choice that you have made? And would you do anything differently now?

I can’t say it’s a regret, but as I mentioned, I fixed the mistake I made in Drunken Master that glorified drunkenness, in the sequel. I have to be careful with how I am being portrayed. As an artist, I have a responsibility.

Who are you the biggest fan of and why?

I want to be the Robert De Niro of Asia, I want to be Clint Eastwood, Al Pacino, Charlie Chaplin, etc. Action stars have a shelf life, but drama actors can go on till they are 70 or 80. I want people to say Jackie is a good actor who can also do action.

What’s your fitness regime like and what’s the secret behind your age-defying looks?

I still go to the gym every day and run for an hour, but I never go on a diet. I believe that if you enjoy every moment of your life, accept yourself, and stay young at heart, then you will naturally be healthy.

Have you ever considered slowing down on the action scene front since some of the stunts may now seem unsafe?

I am still doing most of my own stunts; my audience still expects stunts from me. Of course I need doubles sometimes, special effects and certain camera angles to help me. The action-comedy genre is important to me. I still like to take different challenges and to try new things.

What are your future plans?

Movies are my life. I think I will never stop making them. And I will continue to do more charity work, especially related to environmental protection. I want to spread the message of love and peace through my films and help people around the world who are in need.

