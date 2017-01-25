Jackie Chan and Sonu Sood bicycle sold for Rs1m

Jackie Chan and Sonu Sood promotes their film Kung Fu Yoga on the sets of 'The Kapil Sharma Show'in Mumbai

A bicycle, which action star Jackie Chan and actor Sonu Sood rode to make an entry on the The Kapil Sharma Show, was reportedly sold for Rs1 million (Dh53,831) on the TV show’s set.

“Sonu and Jackie came on set on a humble bicycle. Sonu was on the rider’s seat and Jackie on pillion. In between the entertainment, Kapil Sharma took a moment to auction the cycle for charity,” said a source from the set.

“The cycle was auctioned to Shaikh Fazil from the audience for Rs1 million. The sum is to be donated to charity which works for cancer patients,” the source added.

Chan and Sood appeared on the show to promote their forthcoming film Kung Fu Yoga.

Kung Fu Yoga is part of the three-film agreement signed between China and India during Chinese President Xi Jinping’s recent visit to India.

The film also stars actors Disha Patani and Amyra Dastur.

Directed by Stanley Tong, the action-comedy film was shot in India, Dubai and Beijing.

The film is scheduled for release in China on January 28, and in the UAE on February 2.