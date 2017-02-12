Mobile
J.K Rowling and Piers Morgan in Twitter spat

The ‘Harry Potter’ author and the media personality who is also a Trump supporter exchanged insults on social media

  • J. K. RowlingImage Credit: AP
  • Image Credit: Supplied
Tabloid
 

The world of social media can have an air of being a great levelling force, where anyone anywhere can feel he is talking directly to some of the most celebrated, powerful people in the world. Or, it can be a place where famous people can yell at each other.

Such was the case on Saturday as Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling and British media personality Piers Morgan sniped at each other in an extended Twitter spat.

Morgan, a former winner on The Celebrity Apprentice who has become an outspoken supporter of President Trump, had appeared the previous evening on HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher. Near the end of the show, Morgan got into a heated exchange with Australian comedian Jim Jefferies over Trump, which escalated when Jefferies fired off an expletive at Morgan.

Rowling took to her Twitter feed after the show to post to her 9.6 million followers: “Yes, watching Piers Morgan being told to... off on live TV is *exactly* as satisfying as I’d always imagined.”

Morgan, who has 5.49 million Twitter followers, took exception, setting off a back-and-forth between the two.

Rowling’s last post on the matter on Saturday was to note winning the top prize at the British Book Award, beating, among others, Morgan. She added the hashtag #StillHurts

As people took note of the exchange, other celebrities such as Don Cheadle, Patton Oswalt and Kumail Nanjiani began posting about it as well.

Morgan, in replying to celebrities and everyday people alike, seemed to operate from a position of leaving no comment uncommented upon. Apparently feeling it is always best to get in the last word, the TV personality took exception. (Though sometimes it is best to leave the comedy to the comedians.)

