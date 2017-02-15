Mobile
Hugh Jackman treated for skin cancer again

Thanks to frequent body checks and amazing doctors, all is well, actor says

Hugh Jackman
Hugh Jackman
Tabloid
 

Australian movie star Hugh Jackman has undergone treatment for skin cancer again and renewed his warning to wear sunscreen.

The 48-year-old posted a picture of himself on Instagram with his nose covered in plasters, and local media reported it was his sixth such treatment.

“Another basal cell carcinoma. Thanks to frequent body checks and amazing doctors, all is well,” his Tuesday post read.

“Looks worse with the dressing on than off. I swear! #wearsunscreen.”

He first had a basal cell carcinoma removed in 2013 after his wife Deborra-Lee Furness told him to get a mark on his nose checked.

Jackman has been treated several times since, including in February 2016.

Basal cell carcinoma is the most common form of skin cancer and can develop on parts of the body that receive high sun exposure.

Known for his roles in the X-Men blockbusters, Jackman grew up in Australia, which has one of the highest incidences of skin cancer in the world.

