Hugh Jackman and wife living separately

Hugh Jackman attends a screening of "Logan" at Jazz at Lincoln Center's Frederick P. Rose Hall, on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Actor Hugh Jackman and his actress-wife Deborra-Lee Furness are reportedly heading for a split.

They have been “living increasingly separate lives” since the past few months,” a source said.

“They’ve been spending a lot of time apart over the past four or five months and neither of them seems to mind,” the source told Woman’s Day magazine.

Another source said Jackman was experiencing a midlife crisis and had “immersed himself in a younger crowd over the past few months”.

“She says he’s freaking out because he is going to be 50 soon,” the source added.

Though Furness has “total confidence in their marriage, she laughs that Hugh’s going through a midlife crisis”, the source claimed.