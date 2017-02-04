How Johnny Depp’s fortune went up in smoke — literally

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

How Johnny Depp’s fortune went up in smoke — literally

Depp’s average spend a month was £1.6 million for 17 years

Image Credit: AP
Johnny Depp
Tabloid
 

With a fortune estimated at £320 million (Dh1.4 billion), Johnny Depp probably felt he could afford to send an old friend off in style. And as the originator of gonzo journalism, Hunter S Thompson, had specifically requested that his remains be shot out of a cannon at his Colorado home, the Hollywood star must have felt obliged to honour his request. But now that he is involved in a bitter row about money with his former managers, there is one aspect of the ceremony that may give him pause for thought: the £2.5 million bill. It was just one example of Depp’s “ultra-extravagant” £1.6 million-a-month lifestyle which has now been laid bare in a legal case. In a 17-year splurge the 53-year-old Hollywood star was said to have spent more than £60 million on 14 homes, including a French chateau, a chain of islands in the Bahamas, a farm in Kentucky, and having wine flown in for his “personal consumption” at a cost of £24,000 a month. His purchases also included a £14 million 150ft yacht, 45 luxury cars, and 200 works by artists including Warhol, Klimt, Basquiat, and Modigliani. He also spent £3.2 million on a failed record label. Depp’s spending was detailed in his legal battle with former business advisers, The Management Group (TMG), in Los Angeles Superior Court. He had sued them two weeks ago alleging “gross mismanagement and sometimes outright fraud”, claiming they owed him nearly £20 million.

He claimed TMG collected millions in fees he had not agreed to, did not pay his taxes on time, and loaned out his money without consent. But in a 31-page counter-action, TMG accused Depp of breach of contract and fraud. They claimed he owed them £440,000 in fees, and repayment of a £3.3 million loan, and filed foreclosure proceedings on one of Depp’s homes. The former managers claimed Depp was repeatedly warned his spending was out of control, and that he ignored advice to rein it in. Michael Kump, a lawyer for TMG, wrote: “Depp lived an ultra-extravagant lifestyle that often knowingly cost Depp in excess of £1.6 million per month to maintain, which he simply could not afford. “Depp, and Depp alone, is fully responsible for any financial turmoil he finds himself in today.” The business managers also said they warned Depp to organise a prenuptial agreement before his marriage to actress Amber Heard, which ended in divorce earlier this month with him paying a $7 million (Dh25 million) settlement. Depp claimed that he only realised his financial situation when TMG advised him to sell a large property in France to pay off debts. Adam Waldman, Depp’s personal lawyer, said: “How cataloguing alleged spending by Mr Depp of his own money could somehow absolve the defendants of their large, and multi-faceted, mosaic of wrongdoing will ultimately be determined by the court.”

More from Hollywood

tags from this story

France
follow this tag on MGNFrance

filed under

GulfNewsLife&StyleCelebrityHollywood

tags

France
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Hollywood

Perrie Edwards shows off new boyfriend

Life & Style Gallery

Pictures: Miss France crowned Miss Universe

Life & Style Videos

PlayMahira Khan on her Bollywood debut
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

New UAE entry visa system approved

New UAE entry visa system approved

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

UAE to adopt new entry visa system

UAE to adopt new entry visa system

Top recipient of UAE remittances revealed

Top recipient of UAE remittances revealed

Temperatures to rise after UAE's cold snap

Temperatures to rise after UAE's cold snap

World’s new 'longest' flight departs from Gulf

World’s new 'longest' flight departs from Gulf

4 accused of disposing of prostitute's body

4 accused of disposing of prostitute's body