Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

Gina Rodriguez creates, hosts inaugural Young Women’s Honors

Honourees are female achievers outside the entertainment industry, like entrepreneur-inventor Jessica Matthews and political activist Amanda Nguyen

Image Credit: AP
Gina Rodriguez
Tabloid
 

Gina Rodriguez imagined a Hollywood-style awards show that recognised young women for realising their dreams in science, public policy and community service, so the actress followed her own dream and made it happen.

The Jane the Virgin star is producer and host of the inaugural Marie Claire Young Women’s Honors, airing in the US on December 19 on CW.

The show has all the trappings of a typical Hollywood awards ceremony — a glitzy dinner with celebrity presenters such as Katie Holmes and Hailee Steinfeld — except the honourees are female achievers outside the entertainment industry, like entrepreneur-inventor Jessica Matthews and political activist Amanda Nguyen.

“I’ve always wanted to do work to uplift women, to put women in the forefront of the media and to really glorify other aspects of our society that aren’t just fame driven,” Rodriguez said in a recent interview. “There are a lot of wonderful things that a woman can do and is capable of that we don’t see that often in the media and pop culture. ... And it would be great to start streaming stuff like Young Women’s Honors through the same apparatus that says you should have lip injections.”

The show, taped last month at the Marina Del Rey Marriott in Los Angeles, also spotlights Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, Paralympian Tatyana McFadden and Fereshteh Forough, who is providing income possibilities to women in Afghanistan by teaching them computer coding skills.

Young Women’s Honors is the first project for Rodriguez’s year-old production company, I Can and I Will Productions. The actress and her partners developed the show, secured sponsors and presenters and helped choose the honourees.

“It was a huge undertaking,” Rodriguez said. “It was like planning a wedding. It was like a week before the wedding everything was a disaster and the bride was going to run away — me being the bride!”

She said she was moved by the honourees’ achievements and touched by the willingness of actresses like Holmes, Steinfeld, Laverne Cox, Tatiana Maslany and others to appear as presenters on a first-time awards show. Rodriguez found the experience deeply rewarding, and at times overwhelming.

“I had never been more hands-on besides Jane,” Rodriguez said. “When it was done, I went on the balcony and just bawled.”

There’s no more time for tears, though, even ones of relief. Rodriguez is busy shooting Jane the Virgin, which returned for its third season in the autumn. She’s on the cover of Marie Claire magazine’s December issue, which features the recipients of the Young Women’s Honors inside. And now she’s off to Thailand, where she’s writing a book inspired by her father, I Can and I Will: Tools My Daddy Gave Me.

But first comes the premiere of Young Women’s Honors, and Rodriguez is still pinching herself.

“This has been a dream of mine forever,” she said. “I am telling others to dream big and to make their dreams a reality and it’s something that I did in succession with doing this. It is such a real feeling.”

More from Hollywood

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Afghanistan
follow this tag on MGNAfghanistan

filed under

GulfNewsLife&StyleCelebrityHollywood

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Afghanistan
follow this tag on MGN
mlb

Also In Hollywood

Wes Anderson’s next film to be canine animation

Life & Style Gallery

Stephanie Del Valle crowned Miss World

Life & Style Videos

PlayQuincy Jones: Music pulls people together
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

New Year holiday in UAE announced

New Year holiday in UAE announced

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Expats busted in Riyadh for compound party

Expats busted in Riyadh for compound party