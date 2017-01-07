George Takei Broadway musical ‘Allegiance’ breaks record

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

George Takei Broadway musical ‘Allegiance’ breaks record

‘Allegiance’ is about the internment of Japanese Americans following the attack on Pearl Harbor

Image Credit: AFP
George Takei
Tabloid
 

If you missed George Takei’s Broadway musical, Allegiance — or the subsequent one-night-only screening of the live production in movie theatres nationwide — then fear not. It’s coming back by popular demand.

The December 13 US movie-theatre presentation of George Takei’s Allegiance: The Broadway Musical on the Big Screen set a record for the company that presented it, Fathom Events. The premiere was its highest-grossing one-night Broadway musical event to date, the 14-year-old company said, bringing in more than $1 million (Dh3.6 million) in ticket sales in about 600 theatres.

George Takei’s Allegiance will return to select theatres for a one-day encore on February 19.

Allegiance, which was Takei’s Broadway debut, is about the internment of Japanese Americans following the attack on Pearl Harbor. It was loosely inspired by the actor’s own childhood, and Takei played a Second World War veteran looking back on his youth. The production debuted in 2012 at the Old Globe in San Diego; it opened on Broadway in November 2015 and closed the following February.

Part of the Fathom success was no doubt because of Takei’s popularity. The original Mr. Sulu of Star Trek, now 79 and an outspoken political activist, has become a social media star with more than 10 million Facebook “likes” and about 1.9 million Twitter followers. But the musical’s subject also gives Allegiance a relevance that may resonate broadly, Takei said.

“At a time when echoes of the interment ring once again far too loud in our political discourse, there’s never been a better moment for the story of Allegiance to find new audiences,” Takei said in a statement. “It is a true testament to the power and the relevance of this story that so many people attended its premiere in December, and it is only appropriate that even more people will be able to witness it on such an important day as February 19, 2017.”

The upcoming screening is scheduled on what’s being called the Day of Remembrance, the 75th anniversary of President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s Executive Order 9066, which initiated the forced relocation and internment of an estimated 120,000 people of Japanese ancestry, most of whom were American citizens.

“The Day of Remembrance is a day of commemoration, of reflection and of learning,” Takei said, “and I hope Allegiance can play an important role in its celebration, this year, and for many years to come.”

More from Hollywood

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Facebook
follow this tag on MGNFacebook
Twitter
follow this tag on MGNTwitter

filed under

GulfNewsLife&StyleCelebrityHollywood

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Facebook
follow this tag on MGN
Twitter
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Hollywood

Ozzy overdosed after Sharon cancer scare

Life & Style Gallery

Pictures: Key winners at the Golden Globes

Life & Style Videos

PlayWatch: Hrithik Roshan dazzles fans in Dubai
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Global Village grants couple marital wish

Global Village grants couple marital wish

When gold will drop to its lowest this year

When gold will drop to its lowest this year

Kuwait deports nearly 80 expats a day

Kuwait deports nearly 80 expats a day

US dollar to bring more cheer to UAE expats?

US dollar to bring more cheer to UAE expats?

Two women saved from burning car

Two women saved from burning car