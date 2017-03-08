Mobile
George Michael’s partner speaks out on cause of death

Fadi Fawaz has been a staple of UK tabloids in the weeks since Michael’s death, facing suspicion in the face of original autopsy results

Image Credit: GC Images
©BAUER-GRIFFIN.COMGeorge Michael and his boyfriend Fadi Fawaz are seen at Barcelona El Prat AirportNON-EXCLUSIVE July 29, 2012Job: 120729H16 Barcelon, Spainwww.bauergriffin.comwww.bauergriffinonline.com[OH_GEORGE_EUMAN106]
Tabloid
 

Ten weeks after George Michael’s death on Christmas Day, a cause of death has been determined for the pop superstar.

Oxfordshire coroner Darren Salter announced on Tuesday that Michael suffered from dilated cardiomyopathy with myocarditis and fatty liver. In layman’s terms, the singer died of natural causes and suffered from heart disease.

Fadi Fawaz, Michael’s partner at the time of his death, posted to Twitter after the news was announced, saying, “The truth is out ... “

Fawaz has been a staple of UK tabloids in the weeks since Michael’s death, facing suspicion in the face of original autopsy results that were deemed inconclusive and reportedly banned from Michael’s funeral, accusations that Fawaz denied.

“All the nasty comments, press and 999 were very cruel and unnecessary whatsoever,” Fawaz tweeted. “Now I hope to receive some real LOVE.”

