George Michael’s boyfriend blames hacker for suicide tweets

Fadi Fawaz has denied saying that the late singer committed suicide

Image Credit: AP
In this Dec. 2, 1993 file photo, George Michael performs at "Concert of Hope" to mark World AIDS Day at London's Wembley Arena.
Tabloid
 

George Michael’s boyfriend Fadi Fawaz has denied tweeting that the late singer attempted suicide many times.

“I am shocked with what’s going on with the Twitter thing. My Twitter account has been hacked and closed,” Fawaz told The Mirror about the tweets posted on New Year’s Day.

“It’s a bit scary to be honest. I did not send those tweets. I woke up at 11.30am to the news. I am not going to worry about these things.”

A series of tweets appearing on Fawaz’s account claimed Michael killed himself after a number of suicide attempts.

“Not sure who that nasty close friend of George, but I was in a relationship with George Michael till I found him dead in bed,” the tweet read.

“The only thing George wanted is to die. He tried numbers of times to kill himself many times and finally he managed.

“We loved each other very much and were together almost 24 hours a day.”

Fawaz used the same account last week to reveal that he found Michael’s body in bed.

