George Michael ‘attempted suicide many times’

A series of tweets appearing on a now-deleted account in the name of Fadi Fawaz claimed that the singer tried to kill himself several times

Image Credit: REUTERS
FILE PHOTO: George Michael performs in concert at the Forum during his "Live Global Tour" in Inglewood, California June 25, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo
Tabloid
 

Singer George Michael had attempted suicide many a time, claimed posts from a Twitter account — in the name of his boyfriend Fadi Fawaz — which was later deleted.

Michael died on Christmas Day, last year. He was 53.

A series of tweets appearing on the now-deleted account claimed that Michael’s death could have been a result of yet another suicide attempt, reports mirror.co.uk.

“Not sure who that nasty close friend of George was but I was in a relationship with George Michael till I found him dead in bed,” a tweet read.

“The only thing George wanted is to die. He tried to kill himself many times and finally he managed. We loved each other very much and were together almost 24 hours a day,” said another.

The tweets were soon deleted and the account closed.

It is not known if Fawaz’s Twitter account had been hacked. He used the same account last week to reveal news of Michael’s death.

Michael was found dead at his home in Goring-on-Thames, Oxfordshire. An autopsy on the Careless Whisper singer has proved “inconclusive” and will require further tests.

Michael is believed to have died of heart failure and “suspicious” circumstances in his death have been ruled out.

Fawaz also posted a tribute to the singer. A tweet posted on Fawaz’s account said, “I hate you 2016 from the bottom of my heart.”

There are also reports that Michael was in despair around the time he died because his voice was suffering. The pop legend lost 20 per cent of his lung capacity after contracting pneumonia in 2011 and was devastated to find it had reduced his ability to sing.

