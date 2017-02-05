Mobile
Fadi Fawaz cleared of George Michael’s death

Thames Valley police questioned singer’s longtime boyfriend about the star’s final hours

Image Credit: ©BAUER-GRIFFIN.COM
Fadi Fawaz and George Michael in 2012.
Tabloid
 

Police investigating late singer George Michaels death have reportedly ruled out any foul play and have cleared his partner Fadi Fawaz, but the cause is still a mystery almost six weeks later.

George Michael’s boyfriend Fadi Fawaz was quizzed by Thames Valley police last month as they tried to piece together the last hours of the star’s life before he died at his Oxfordshire home on Christmas Day aged 53.

Fawaz had been with the singer for four years.

Thames Valley police reportedly said they are certain there was no foul play involved in the star’s death.

“We are satisfied that there are no suspicious circumstances,” said a spokesman.

Michael’s funeral has been delayed as head coroner Darren Salter is still awaiting the results of toxicology tests, which are needed to determine the cause of the singer’s death.

The test results are expected to be revealed “imminently”.

Despite initial unverified reports that Michael died of congestive heart failure, the exact cause of his sudden and unexpected death remains unclear.

On December 30, a post-mortem examination report came back as “inconclusive” and Thames Valley police revealed further examinations would be carried out on the late star. Devastated fans from across the world flocked to the late singer’s house in Goring-on-Thames after news of his death.

