Epic celebrity letters: From Tupac to David Bowie

Midway through Laura Jane Grace’s forthcoming memoir, Tranny, the Against Me! frontwoman shares an excerpt from a letter she received during a trying period of her career in punk rock. Its author? None other than Bruce Springsteen. His letter to the then-young artist is a lovely thing: generous, wise, honest yet gentle; an artefact worth sharing. The thrill we feel when we’re able to eavesdrop on our favourite musicians is a special sort of vicariousness; it reminds us that stars are fans, too, just like the rest of us. Here are excerpts from some of the most noteworthy epistles between musicians of the last few decades, from love letters and apologies to voicemails and break-up notes.

Courtney Love appeals to Kim Gordon

It’s difficult now to imagine the grunge doyenne in anything other than boss mode, but here she was in 1991, a young wannabe imploring Sonic Youth’s Kim Gordon to produce what would become Hole’s snarling debut, Pretty on the Inside. The hand-written appeal featured a sign-off festooned with felt-tip hearts, and, overleaf, a list of Love’s essentials: baby barrettes, Max Factor powder puffs, Woolworth knickers, vintage white slip, Christian Dior lip pencil in “Holiday Red”...

Dear Miss Kim: Here is a tape of our Sub Pop 7-inch which is supposed to come out in a week or two. We are looking to make an LP in the next month. We had a meeting thinking who to try for a producer and besides the fact that we would prefer working with a woman, we really like the way the STP record sounds & we all admire your body of work quite hugingly & slenchingly. If you are at all interested I will give you a rehearsal tape. We would be completely honoured and stoked. Thank You, Courtney Love.”

Tupac gives Chuck D his dues

In September 1995, the Californian MC wrote a heartfelt letter to hip-hop elder statesman Chuck D. The tract, penned during a prison stint, remained private until 2014, when the Public Enemy rapper shared the correspondence — a painstakingly neat piece in blue biro — via Twitter. Shakur was released from prison less than a month after sending the note — part fan letter, part collaboration offer — and murdered less than a year after writing it.

Peace Chuck... Back in the dayz, on tour with u, I learned so much from what u did and how u did it. It may be hard 2 C but u have alwayz played a major role in what it is I do 2day... I would be honoured if u would appear on this track 4 my next album, Euthanasia [which became All Eyez On Me]. The track is called Da Struggle Continuez. It will also feature Sista Souljah, if God will. So let me know... Thanks again, Chuck! I believe we can make a difference, and I have every intention of doing just that. Stay strong!

Johnny hearts June

Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash, in the parlance of our times, are #relationshipgoals — legends in their own respective careers as well as a couple whose devotion appeared to stand for something. The pair married in 1968 and weathered all manner of personal tribulations during their 30-year-plus union before dying within months of each other, June in May 2003 and Johnny just four months later. This birthday valentine, penned for June’s 65th, has been voted the greatest love letter of all time:

Happy Birthday Princess. We get old and get used to each other. We think alike. We read each others minds... Sometimes we irritate each other a little bit. Maybe sometimes take each other for granted. But once in a while, like today, I meditate on it and realise how lucky I am to share my life with the greatest woman I ever met. You still fascinate and inspire me... You’re the object of my desire, the #1 Earthly reason for my existence. I love you very much...

John.

Kurt Cobain apologises to Juliana Hatfield

This short, sweet, handwritten scrawl, sent by the late Nirvana frontman to Hatfield in the early 90s, became public knowledge earlier this year, when the indie singer-songwriter announced she was considering putting it up for auction, “because I have rent to pay”. The estimated worth of this “rare, one-of-a-kind, touched-by-Kurt document”, in which he bashfully apologises for snubbing her? A cool $20,000 (Dh73,452).

Juliana. Your song NIRVANA was totally flattering when I first heard it. I really liked your new album, especially My Sister... I feel like a creep because of the way I acted after our show last night. I was just disorientated because of all the classic after show meet and greet grossness that goes on... I wish you all the best. Have a good time in England and don’t eat the kebabs, Love Kurt.

Mick Jones extends an olive branch to Viv Albertine

As billets-doux goes, this one — scrawled on a postcard by the Clash guitarist during a tour of the States — is more salty kissoff than romantic devotional, dispatched in the aftermath of an acrimonious, VD-riddled split that punctuated the infamous White Riot tour. As Albertine explains it in her biography, the “dreaming” line is a nod to the Slits’ song Ping Pong Affair, which chronicles the then-long-time lovers’ on/off romance:

Dear Viv, I’m just dreaming on a bus. I’m driving from Vancouver to San Francisco. I didn’t think much of the way you left me. I hope you are happy now and everything is going well for you. Luv Mick.

Scott Walker reduces David Bowie to tears

David Bowie was a hero to many, but he had his own heroes, too. One such object of adoration was Scott Walker, a musician Bowie had idolised since the 1960s. During a 1997 radio interview, Mary Anne Hobbs surprised Bowie with a birthday message from Walker — a recording that leaves the usually unflappable trailblazer temporary, endearingly speechless.

Hi David, This is Scott Walker, and I’m coming to you via a very crappy old hand-held tape machine so I hope that’s all right. I’m gonna be a devil today and not ask you any questions. I’m certain that among the many messages, they’ll be loads about how you always embrace the new and freed so many artists... Like everyone else, I’d like to thank you for all the years, and especially for your generosity of spirit when it comes to other artists. I’ve been a beneficiary on more than one occasion... So have a wonderful birthday. And by the way, mine’s the day after yours, so I’ll have a drink to you on the other side of midnight. How’s that?