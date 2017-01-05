Mobile
Emma Stone wishes she could ditch stage name

The ‘La La Land’ star was told she would have to change her title when she signed up to the Screen Actors Guild (SAG)

Image Credit:
Tabloid
 

Actress Emma Stone wants to ditch her stage name for her real name — Emily Jean Stone.

The La La Land star was told she would have to change her title when she signed up to the Screen Actors Guild (SAG), since under SAG rules no two members can have the same name.

“Well, I was 16 when I found out at SAG I couldn’t have my own name. So to ask a 16-year-old to pick a new name is really an interesting process because I was like, ‘I’m going to be Riley. My name is going to be Riley Stone’,” said Stone.

“And so my name was Riley Stone for about six months and I did a guest spot on Malcolm in the Middle and one day they were like, ‘Riley, Riley,’ and I had no idea who they were talking to and they were like, ‘Hey, hey come on we need you on set.’ And I was like, ‘Oh I’m not Riley, I can’t be Riley’,” she added.

The 28-year-old would like to go back to her own name, even though she has achieved worldwide fame as Emma Stone, but she isn’t sure if it’s possible.

“I had the option of Emily J. Stone and it’s kind of like Michael J. Fox, and I love Michael J. Fox, but I don’t think I could pull off the J. So then I changed it to Emma because you know it’s closer to Emily, but most people call me ‘M’. I would love to get [Emily Stone] back,” Stone said.

