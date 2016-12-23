Mobile
Emma Stone: my improv jokes given to male co-stars

Star of ‘La La Land’ has accused the directors of sexism in blocking many of her ideas and giving lines she has come up with to other people

Image Credit: AP
Sebastian (Ryan Gosling) and Mia (Emma Stone) in LA LA LAND.
Tabloid
 

Emma Stone has spoken out against sexism in Hollywood, claiming directors have given lines she came up with to male co-stars, or dismissed her ideas out of hand.

The actor made the remarks in an interview with Rolling Stone to promote the forthcoming movie musical La La Land, for which she is Oscar-tipped.

“There are times in the past, making a movie, when I’ve been told that I’m hindering the process by bringing up an opinion or an idea,” she said.

“I hesitate to make it about being a woman, but there have been times when I’ve improvised, they’ve laughed at my joke and then given it to my male co-star. Given my joke away.

“Or it’s been me saying, ‘I really don’t think this line is gonna work,’ and being told, ‘Just say it, just say it, if it doesn’t work we’ll cut it out’. And they didn’t cut it out, and it really didn’t work!”

Stone, whose stints hosting Saturday Night Live this year have won her much acclaim, is preparing to play both John F Kennedy’s sister Rosemary, who was forced to undergo a lobotomy, and the author Agatha Christie. She will next be seen as Billie Jean King in Battle of the Sexes, about the match between the tennis pro and Bobby Riggs (played by Steve Carell).

