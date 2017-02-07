Elton John pays emotional tribute to George Michael

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Elton John pays emotional tribute to George Michael

In a radio interview, John described the late singer as the ‘kindest and most generous man’

Image Credit: Greg Allen/Invision/AP
Elton John
Tabloid
 

Singer Elton John paid an emotional tribute to George Michael, who died last year.

In a radio interview, John described the late singer as the “kindest and most generous man” and played six songs, including Nina Simone’s I Put a Spell on You and Bob Dylan’s Blowin’ in the Wind, in his honour.

“I wanted to do a little tribute to him on the show because not only was he a good friend but he was probably one of the most brilliant songwriters this country has ever produced and certainly one of the best vocalists ever. One of the best in the world,” he said.

The 69-year-old said that they became friends in Michael’s early Wham! days.

“It was an amazing friendship based on music to start with, and I remember sitting in the car just off of Hyde Park listening to a cassette of Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go and I said, ‘George, that’s the nearest record I’ve heard to a Motown record for years and years.’

“It was such a great record, and he and I became great friends. I just want to remember him for his wonderful music and his kindness, which people are commenting on,” John said.

“He was the kindest, most generous man, and did it without wanting any publicity. I’ve seen him being so kind to so many people. I’ll miss him so much for his music but more than anything for his humanity.”

The Careless Whisper star was found dead at his home in Oxfordshire, England, in December and his cause of death has still to be established after the first post-mortem proved inconclusive.

More from Hollywood

tags from this story

United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom

filed under

GulfNewsLife&StyleCelebrityHollywood

tags

United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Hollywood

Audrey Hepburn charity sues star’s eldest son

Life & Style Gallery

Pictures: Miss France crowned Miss Universe

Life & Style Videos

PlayMahira Khan on her Bollywood debut
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

New UAE entry visa system approved

New UAE entry visa system approved

Man who bought No 1 car plate goes on trial

Man who bought No 1 car plate goes on trial

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

UAE to adopt new entry visa system

UAE to adopt new entry visa system

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Watch: Emirates plane 'chases' Lamborghini

Watch: Emirates plane 'chases' Lamborghini