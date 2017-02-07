Elton John pays emotional tribute to George Michael

Elton John

Singer Elton John paid an emotional tribute to George Michael, who died last year.

In a radio interview, John described the late singer as the “kindest and most generous man” and played six songs, including Nina Simone’s I Put a Spell on You and Bob Dylan’s Blowin’ in the Wind, in his honour.

“I wanted to do a little tribute to him on the show because not only was he a good friend but he was probably one of the most brilliant songwriters this country has ever produced and certainly one of the best vocalists ever. One of the best in the world,” he said.

The 69-year-old said that they became friends in Michael’s early Wham! days.

“It was an amazing friendship based on music to start with, and I remember sitting in the car just off of Hyde Park listening to a cassette of Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go and I said, ‘George, that’s the nearest record I’ve heard to a Motown record for years and years.’

“It was such a great record, and he and I became great friends. I just want to remember him for his wonderful music and his kindness, which people are commenting on,” John said.

“He was the kindest, most generous man, and did it without wanting any publicity. I’ve seen him being so kind to so many people. I’ll miss him so much for his music but more than anything for his humanity.”

The Careless Whisper star was found dead at his home in Oxfordshire, England, in December and his cause of death has still to be established after the first post-mortem proved inconclusive.