Elijah Wood’s business ambitions

The actor wants to open a restaurant and a record shop

Image Credit: Invision for Chase Sapphire Preferred
IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR CHASE SAPPHIRE PREFERRED - "The Greasy Strangler" producer, Elijah Wood, stops by the Indiewire Photo Studio at Chase Sapphire on Main during the 2016 Sundance Film Festival Friday, Jan. 22, 2016, in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision for Chase Sapphire Preferred/AP Images)
Tabloid
 

Actor Elijah Wood wants to open a restaurant and a record shop.

The 35-year-old has a lot of interests outside of his career, and finds himself happy while performing as a DJ, and he is also keen to branch out into other businesses.

“I DJ as a hobby, which has increasingly become a source of enjoyment and expression. I’ve always wanted to open a restaurant as I’d love to marry the creativity of designing a space while giving a great chef a place to create,” Wood told Empire magazine.

“And opening a record store is something I’ve wanted to do since I was a teenager. Certainly no shortage of things I’ve dreamed about,” he added.

