Elijah Wood’s business ambitions

Actor Elijah Wood wants to open a restaurant and a record shop. The 35-year-old has a lot of interests outside of his career, and finds himself happy while performing as a DJ, and he is also keen to branch out into other businesses. “I DJ as a hobby, which has increasingly become a source of enjoyment and expression. I’ve always wanted to open a restaurant as I’d love to marry the creativity of designing a space while giving a great chef a place to create,” Wood told Empire magazine. “And opening a record store is something I’ve wanted to do since I was a teenager. Certainly no shortage of things I’ve dreamed about,” he added.