Drew Barrymore not ready to date again

In April 2016, the actress separated from then-husband Will Kopelman

Image Credit:
Tabloid
 

Actress Drew Barrymore says she is not ready to date anyone.

“I’m not ready. I’m still in shock,” the 41-year-old told Andy Cohen on SiriusXM Town Hall, reports pagesix.com.

In April 2016, the actress separated from then-husband Will Kopelman. Their divorce was finalised in August last year.

When Cohen told her about giving dating apps like Raya or Tinder a chance, Barrymore said she wasn’t into swiping.

“My girlfriends are on it so, it is fun for me to look over their shoulder,” she said.

“My concern is, ‘Am I going to be that person who classically meets a psycho and gets murdered that night?’”

Barrymore, who was married to Kopelman for three years, explained that she isn’t too tech-savvy when it comes romance.

“I just feel like I remember when you were waiting for the phone to ring and then you were worried because you had missed their call, there’s a part of me that still dates from that kind of perspective,” she said.

Despite their break-up, Kopelman and Barrymore have remained amicable for their two daughters.

