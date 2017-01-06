Mobile
Did Kylie Jenner marry Tyga?

Reports abound that they tied the knot in a ‘very private ceremony’ over the holidays

Image Credit:
Tabloid
 

Reality TV personality Kylie Jenner has reportedly married rapper Tyga.

The youngest Kardashian-Jenner sister secretly walked down the aisle with her beau in a “very private” wedding over the holidays.

Life & Style magazine, which has a picture of the 19-year-old reality TV star in a white dress on its cover, claims the couple exchanged vows in a “small ceremony” at “Kylie’s festively decorated home”.

“The wedding was very low-key and organised at the last minute, and was attended by only family and some of their close friends,” said a source.

“They only invited family and a couple of close friends because they wanted to keep it very private,” the source added.

Jenner’s mother, Kris, was also in attendance, though she initially “tried to put a stop to the celebration.”

However, neither Kylie nor Tyga have spoken about it.

filed under

GulfNewsLife&StyleCelebrityHollywood

