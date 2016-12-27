Did Kim Kardashian get a nose job?

Kim Kardashian

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian’s look at a Christmas Eve party has sparked speculation that she has had surgery on her nose.

She also debuted a lip ring in a video on her sister Khloe Kardashian’s Snapchat. But her followers were far more concerned with her seemingly different nose than anything else.

Dr TJ Esho of The Esho Clinic said: “Kim on earlier photos has a much wider and bulbous nose which is within her ethnic background. Now the nose is smaller — much more streamlined and lifted at the tip features suggesting likely rhinoplasty.”

Nevertheless, the cosmetic surgeon, said the new nose has been done very well.

“The result is good and does give balance to her current facial symmetry,” she said.